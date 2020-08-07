Fitbit (FIT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Estimated, Revenues Beat

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents.
The company’s total revenues came in at $261.3 million, down 16.7% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.2%.
Let’s check out the numbers in detail.
Top-Line Details
During the second quarter, Fitbit sold 2.5 million wearable devices, down 28.6% year over year.
The average selling price increased 16% from the prior-year level to $100 per device for the second quarter. This was primarily driven by a higher percentage of sales through the Fitbit.com channel, which grew 102% year over year to $66 million.
Geographically, revenues from the United States accounted for 63% of second-quarter revenues and decreased 9% year over year.
On a year-over-year basis, international revenues declined 27% to $97 million. Revenues from Americas — excluding the United States — declined 45% to $10 million, and that of APAC and EMEA was down 47% and 17% year over year to $14 million and $72 million, respectively.
Operating Results
Non-GAAP gross margin was 37.6%, up 200 basis points year over year. Gross margins were driven by higher average selling price, favorable mix, and a decrease in excess and obsolete inventory write-downs.
Non-GAAP operating expenses were 143 million, down 11% from the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to lower marketing costs and customer service expenses.
Non-GAAP operating loss was $42.2 million compared with a loss of $44.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities were $448.2 million compared with $427.7 million in the first quarter.
Accounts receivables were $215.4 million compared with $182.3 million in first-quarter 2020.
Cash flow from operations was $32.5 million and free cash flow totaled $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
