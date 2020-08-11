In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.2% Higher
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 27.9% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Atlas Air Worldwide. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Another stock worth considering in the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>