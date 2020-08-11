Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 10, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Illumina Inc.'s (ILMN - Free Report) shares plunged 10.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
  • Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD - Free Report) gained 2.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.
  • Shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG - Free Report) tumbled 4.1% after reporting second-quarter 2020 loss per share of $0.23, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.14.
  • T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) shares surged 6.5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
     

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) - free report >>

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) - free report >>

TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS) - free report >>

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) - free report >>

Published in

biotechs communications oil-energy tech-stocks