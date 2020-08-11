Semiconductor ETF (XSD) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 82.7% from its 52-week low price of $68.95/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
XSD in Focus
This ETF offers exposure to the companies in the semiconductor industry. It is well diversified across components and has equal-weighted exposure. XSD charges 35 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Technology ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The semiconductor segment of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately on solid earnings. A spate of better-than-expected reports from well-known players like Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) , Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) , Intel (INTC - Free Report) , Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) has spread optimism in the sector.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, XSD has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a High risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank, so there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer.
