Cinemark Holdings (CNK) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.3% Higher
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 13.9% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen five negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
Cinemark Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
A better-ranked stock in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry is Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
