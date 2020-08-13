In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Franklin (BEN) July AUM Up on Higher Equity & Hybrid Assets
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $1.43 trillion for July 2020. Results displayed a 2.9% increase from the $1.39 trillion recorded as of Jun 30, 2020. Increased AUM includes about $797 billion from the acquisition of Legg Mason, closed on Jul 31, 2020.
Month-end total equity assets came in at $427.9 billion, up 3.9% from the previous month. Total fixed income assets were $661.4 billion, up 2.4% from June 2020.
Franklin recorded $134.2 billion in hybrid assets, up 2.2% from the $131.3 billion witnessed last month. Cash management funds came in at $82 billion, up from the prior-month figure of $80.7 billion.
Though regulatory restrictions and a sluggish economic recovery might mar AUM growth and escalate costs, the company’s global footprint is an exceptionally favorable strategic point as its AUM is well diversified.
Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 25.9% in the past three months compared with 21.8% growth registered by the industry.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $70.1 billion as of Jul 31, 2020, which increased 5.7% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $2.7 billion and net inflows of $1.3 billion were partially offset by distributions of $209 million.
Among others, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) and Lazard (LAZ - Free Report) are expected to release preliminary AUM results for July, later this week.
