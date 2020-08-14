In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
OneConnect (OCFT) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.4% in Session
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $18.35 –$25.81 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for OneConnect. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
OneConnect currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Investors interested in the Technology Services industry may consider TeleTech Holdings Inc (TTEC - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
