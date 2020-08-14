Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

51job, Inc. (JOBS - Free Report) is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP - Free Report) is a provider of financial, insurance, and health services and products in Peru as well as across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI - Free Report) is a shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

business-services finance medical transportation