Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
51job, Inc. (JOBS - Free Report) is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Credicorp Ltd. (BAP - Free Report) is a provider of financial, insurance, and health services and products in Peru as well as across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI - Free Report) is a shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.