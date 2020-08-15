Back to top

Company News for Aug 14, 2020

  • Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) jumped 7.4% after the company reported second quarter of 2020 earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
  • GrowGeneration Corp.’s shares surged42.7% after the company reported second quarter of 2020 earnings of 6 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents.
  • Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV - Free Report) soared 22.1% after the company reported second quarter of 2020 earnings of 20 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents.
  • Shares of Energous Corporation (WATT - Free Report) rose nearly 6% after the company introduced a new wireless charging transmitter module, EN7410M.

