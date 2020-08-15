Is OReilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of OReilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
OReilly Automotive is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ORLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLY's full-year earnings has moved 26.32% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ORLY has moved about 5.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 28.81% on a year-to-date basis. This means that OReilly Automotive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, ORLY belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.22% so far this year, meaning that ORLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track ORLY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.
