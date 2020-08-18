In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Retail ETF (RTH) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up roughly 54.7% from its 52-week low price of $94.61/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
RTH in Focus
This fund offers exposure to the most-liquid companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, on-line, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers, and food and other staples retailers. It is highly concentrated on Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) at 22.5% share while other firms hold no more than 11%. The ETF charges 35 bps in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The retail corner of the broad consumer discretionary sector has been an area to watch lately given the expectation of stronger-than expected earnings from the traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. Total earnings for the companies in this segment that have reported so far are down 15.6% on 7.8% revenue growth, with 72.2% surpassing EPS estimates and 83.3% beating on revenues. While the growth pace is well below the four-quarter average, revenues and earnings surprises are much better than the recent quarters.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, RTH has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank, so there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>