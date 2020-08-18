New Strong Sell Stocks for August 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.4% downward over the last 30 days.
HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS - Free Report) operates as an industrial distributor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL - Free Report) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Vectrus, Inc. (VEC - Free Report) provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI - Free Report) develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
