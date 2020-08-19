Has QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
QIAGEN N.V. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QGEN's full-year earnings has moved 19.69% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, QGEN has gained about 51.92% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.55%. As we can see, QIAGEN N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, QGEN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.26% this year, meaning that QGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to QGEN as it looks to continue its solid performance.
