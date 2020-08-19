Earnings season isn’t over even as about 90% of the S&P 500 has now reported.
This week there are over 200 companies expected to report earnings including many of the big cap retailers and a select group of really hot stocks that have been breaking out to new 5-year highs this year despite the pandemic.
Not only are these 5 hot stocks on a tear, but they have excellent earnings surprise track records, with one having a perfect surprise record over the last 5 years.
It’s not easy to beat nearly every quarter over the course of several years.
Will they beat again during the pandemic quarter?
The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week
1. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) has a great track record of beating with just one miss since the Zacks data began in 2017. Shares are up 107% year-to-date and have broken out to 5-year highs. They’re not cheap with a forward P/E of 58. Is there more room in the tank?
2. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS - Free Report) hasn’t missed since 2017 which is an impressive streak. This software maker is up 43.8% year-to-date and is near it’s 5-year high. Software has been a hot industry all year. Will it remain so in the second half of this year?
3. Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) has beat 7 quarters in a row after posting some misses earlier in its life as a public company. Shares have finally busted out of the narrow trading range they had been stuck in and have surged to a new 5-year high as China has reopened following its coronavirus lockdown. Can it keep this momentum?
4. The Estee Lauder Companies (EL - Free Report) has been one of the hottest beauty companies for years. It hasn’t missed in 5 years which is impressive. Shares are only now getting back to their pre-pandemic highs, however. Will it see a breakout on this earnings report?
5. Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) has only beat 3 times in a row after suffering numerous misses as the agriculture industry took a dive. But shares have now busted out to new 5-year highs and are up 11.2% year-to-date. Is it time to get back into the infrastructure and agriculture stocks?
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week
Earnings season isn’t over even as about 90% of the S&P 500 has now reported.
This week there are over 200 companies expected to report earnings including many of the big cap retailers and a select group of really hot stocks that have been breaking out to new 5-year highs this year despite the pandemic.
Not only are these 5 hot stocks on a tear, but they have excellent earnings surprise track records, with one having a perfect surprise record over the last 5 years.
It’s not easy to beat nearly every quarter over the course of several years.
Will they beat again during the pandemic quarter?
The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week
1. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) has a great track record of beating with just one miss since the Zacks data began in 2017. Shares are up 107% year-to-date and have broken out to 5-year highs. They’re not cheap with a forward P/E of 58. Is there more room in the tank?
2. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS - Free Report) hasn’t missed since 2017 which is an impressive streak. This software maker is up 43.8% year-to-date and is near it’s 5-year high. Software has been a hot industry all year. Will it remain so in the second half of this year?
3. Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) has beat 7 quarters in a row after posting some misses earlier in its life as a public company. Shares have finally busted out of the narrow trading range they had been stuck in and have surged to a new 5-year high as China has reopened following its coronavirus lockdown. Can it keep this momentum?
4. The Estee Lauder Companies (EL - Free Report) has been one of the hottest beauty companies for years. It hasn’t missed in 5 years which is impressive. Shares are only now getting back to their pre-pandemic highs, however. Will it see a breakout on this earnings report?
5. Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) has only beat 3 times in a row after suffering numerous misses as the agriculture industry took a dive. But shares have now busted out to new 5-year highs and are up 11.2% year-to-date. Is it time to get back into the infrastructure and agriculture stocks?
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>