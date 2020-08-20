Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 19, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Oracle Corp.'s (ORCL - Free Report) shares gained 2.2% following news that the company is considering acquiring TikTok's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
  • Shares of The Boeing Co. (BA - Free Report) dropped 1% following the company's decision to offer a second voluntary layoff package to employees to streamline its businesses.
  • Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP - Free Report) rose 1.2% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.
  • Kohl's Corp.'s (KSS - Free Report) shares plunged 14.7% after the company said that the pandemic will continue to affect its businesses in the near-term.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - free report >>

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - free report >>

Kohls Corporation (KSS) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace retail tech-stocks