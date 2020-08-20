Back to top

Company News for Aug 20, 2020

  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (MNTA - Free Report) shares soared 69.2% after the company entered into an agreement to be taken over by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report)
  • Shares of Target Corp. (TGT - Free Report) jumped 12.7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64.
  • Shares of Galapagos NV (GLPG - Free Report) plunged 25% after the FDA disapproved a drug of its partner Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD - Free Report) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, in its current form.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (REGN - Free Report) shares gained 1.8% after the company formed a partnership with Roche Holdings to ramp up the production of its potential COVID-19 drug.


 


