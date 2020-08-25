In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - free report >>
Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) - free report >>
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - free report >>
Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) - free report >>
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Exelixis Files for Cabometyx Combo in First-Line Kidney Cancer
Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL - Free Report) announced that it has submitted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the FDA seeking approval for its lead drug, Cabometyx (cabozantinib), in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY - Free Report) immune-checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) for previously untreated renal cell carcinoma (RCC). RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults.
Shares of the company have rallied 22.8% year to date compared with a flat movement by the industry.
Notably, Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib, is already approved in the United States for the treatment of patients with advanced RCC. The drug is also approved for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients who have been previously treated with Bayer AG’s (BAYRY - Free Report) Nexavar (sorafenib) in Europe and the United States.
The sNDA is supported by data from the phase III pivotal CheckMate-9ER study, which evaluated Cabometyx plus Opdivo versus Pfizer’s (PFE - Free Report) Sutent (sunitinib) in previously untreated patients with advanced or metastatic disease. The study met theprimary endpoint by showing that treatment with Cabometyx+ Opdivo results insignificant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with Sutent. Two secondary endpoints of overall survival and the objective response ratewere also achieved.
If approved, the combination of Cabometyx and Opdivo will be an important, new first-line treatment regimen for RCC patients who need additional therapeutic options that extend survival.
Cabometyx generated sales of $362.8 million in the first half of 2020, representing about 74.6% of total revenues. The uptake of the drug, since its approval (April 2016), has been strong. The company’s efforts to develop Cabometyx for various other indications are also encouraging. Label expansion of the drug for additional indications should further boost sales.
Exelixis, Inc. Price
Exelixis, Inc. price | Exelixis, Inc. Quote
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>