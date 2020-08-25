Back to top

Company News for Aug 25, 2020

  • Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) slid 2.6% after the company confirmed an outage that was preventing users from being able to join and start meetings on the service.
  • Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS - Free Report) rose 10.8% after the Angelo, Gordon & Co. reported to have a 16.6% active stake in the company.
  • Shares of Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) jumped 13.4% after the company reported that its deep transcranial magnetic stimulation system has received FDA clearance as an aid in short-term smoking cessation.
  • Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. surged more than 100% after the company signed a definitive merger agreement with StemoniX.

