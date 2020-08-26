In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) - free report >>
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) - free report >>
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Honda to Pay $85M Settlement Over Takata Airbag Scandal
Honda Motor (HMC - Free Report) has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a probe over defective Takata airbag inflators in some of its vehicles. The settlement concludes an investigation into the Japan-based automaker’s alleged failure to inform regulators and customers about the risk of explosion of the frontal airbag systems installed in some of its cars.
The airbag system was designed by Takata Corp. Notably, Takata used ammonium nitrate to create small explosions for inflating the airbags. However, the chemical can deteriorate over time due to fluctuating temperatures and high humidity. It can burn too fast and blow apart a metal container, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 25 people have been killed worldwide by injuries inflicted by the defective Takata airbag inflators.
Notably, Honda has recalled nearly 13 million Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with defective inflators. The Takata inflator scandal has triggered massive recalls by various other automakers including Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) , Ford (F - Free Report) , General Motors (GM - Free Report) , Daimler AG, BMW AG, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mazda, Audi and Nissan.
The latest settlement will ensure that Honda implements new safety protocols to protect passengers and drivers. The company will not only replace all the remaining defective airbags but also upgrade airbag safety procedures to minimize the risk of rupture. Under a separate class action settlement, Honda customers are entitled to compensation for damages and injuries as a result of the faulty airbags. Honda recently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.
The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>