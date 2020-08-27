Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 26, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Medtronic plc (MDT - Free Report) rose 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.
  • The J. M. Smucker Company’s (SJM - Free Report) shares jumped 6.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.37 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL - Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% after the company announced that it would lay off 19,000 employees in October unless the government extends airline payroll aid.
  • Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT - Free Report) rose 3.5% after the company announced the results from its multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial of IMVT-1401 were statistically significant.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Medtronic PLC (MDT) - free report >>

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) - free report >>

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) - free report >>

Published in

airlines restaurants tech-stocks