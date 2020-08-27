Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.3% downward over the last 30 days.
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a high-tech industrial company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT - Free Report) invests in and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Nephros, Inc. (NEPH - Free Report) is a developer and seller of liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 27th
