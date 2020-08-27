Back to top

Company News for Aug 27, 2020

  • Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) soared 15.4% after the company reported second- quarter earnings of $3.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24.
  • Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) jumped 11.5% after the company posted second- quarter earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.
  • Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) rose 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
  • Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV - Free Report) moved up 0.5% after the company’s third-quarter earnings of 82 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77cents.

