Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 18.12% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, REGN has gained about 62.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.38% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.99% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on REGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.
