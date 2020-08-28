Back to top

Company News for Aug 28, 2020

  • Shares of Box, Inc. (BOX - Free Report) rose 4.9% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 18 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents.
  • Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NTAP - Free Report) jumped 4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 73 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.
  • Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) surged 8.1% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 89 cents.
  • Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) surged 7.9% after the company reported that it has won U.S. approval to market a portable and rapid COVID-19 antigen test.

