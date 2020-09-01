Toronto-Dominion (TD) Down as Q3 Earnings Fall, Provisions Up

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD - Free Report) shares moved marginally down on the NYSE, in response to the release of third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jul 31) results last week. Adjusted net income declined 30% from the prior-year quarter to C$2.32 billion ($1.7 billion).
The results were adversely impacted by a significant rise in provisions, fall in loan balance and lower non-interest income. However, a rise in net interest income and lower expenses were tailwinds.
After considering certain non-recurring items, net income was C$2.24 billion ($1.64 billion), decreasing 31% year over year.
Adjusted Revenues Rise, Expenses Fall
Total revenues amounted to C$10.67 billion ($7.8 billion), up 2% on a year-over-year basis. This upside resulted from growth in net interest income.
Net interest income rose 8% year over year to C$6.48 billion ($4.74 billion). However, non-interest income came in at C$4.18 billion ($3.06 billion), down 7% from the year-ago quarter.
Non-interest expenses declined 1% from the prior year to C$5.24 billion ($3.83 billion).
Adjusted efficiency ratio was 49.2% compared with 50.5% on Jul 31, 2019. Fall in efficiency ratio indicates a rise in profitability.
Provision for credit losses jumped substantially year over year to C$2.19 billion ($1.6 billion).
Solid Balance Sheet & Capital Ratios, Weak Profitability Ratios
Total assets came in at C$1.7 trillion ($1.27 trillion) as of Jul 31, 2020, up 1% from the fiscal second quarter. Net loans fell 3% on a sequential basis to C$721.4 billion ($537.7 billion) and deposits grew 1% to C$1.09 trillion ($0.81 trillion).
As of Jul 31, 2020, common equity Tier I capital ratio was 12.5%, up from 12.0% on Jul 31, 2019. Total capital ratio was 16.5% compared with the prior year’s 16.1%.
Return on common equity — on an adjusted basis — came in at 10.4%, down from 16.2% as of Jul 31, 2019.
Our Viewpoint
While Toronto-Dominion’s efforts toward improving revenues — both organically and inorganically — are supported by a diverse geographical presence, rising operating expenses are deterring bottom-line growth to some extent. Further, rising provisions for credit losses pose a near-term concern.
Toronto-Dominion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Canadian Banks
Bank of Montreal’s (BMO - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income was C$1.26 billion ($0.92 billion), down 20% year over year. The results reflected a significant rise in credit costs and lower loan balance. However, increase in revenues, lower expenses and improvement in deposit balance offered some support.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income of C$1.31 billion ($950 million), down 47% year over year. The results excluded certain one-time items. Escalating provisions and a decline in revenues were on the undermining factors. However, lower expenses, along with strong capital and profitability ratios were the driving factors.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jul 31, 2020) net income of C$3.2 billion ($2.3 billion), down 2% from the prior-year reported tally. The bank witnessed escalating expenses and provisions. However, higher revenues, along with elevated loans and deposit balances were positives.
Performance of Other Canadian Banks
Bank of Montreal’s (BMO - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income was C$1.26 billion ($0.92 billion), down 20% year over year. The results reflected a significant rise in credit costs and lower loan balance. However, increase in revenues, lower expenses and improvement in deposit balance offered some support.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income of C$1.31 billion ($950 million), down 47% year over year. The results excluded certain one-time items. Escalating provisions and a decline in revenues were on the undermining factors. However, lower expenses, along with strong capital and profitability ratios were the driving factors.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jul 31, 2020) net income of C$3.2 billion ($2.3 billion), down 2% from the prior-year reported tally. The bank witnessed escalating expenses and provisions. However, higher revenues, along with elevated loans and deposit balances were positives.
