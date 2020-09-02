Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 2, 2020

  • Shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) climbed 6.3% after the company announced of launching a new membership service Walmart+ later this month that will combine online and in-store benefits.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s (ZM - Free Report) shares soared 40.8% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) surged 4% following news that the company asked suppliers to make 75 - 80 million 5G iPhones by the end of this year.
  • Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA - Free Report) shares tumbled 4.7% after the company announced to raise $5 billion through the sale of stock over a period of time to support its aggressive expansions.

