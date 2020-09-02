New Strong Sell Stocks for September 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) manufactures and sells office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI - Free Report) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Regis Corporation (RGS - Free Report) owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
