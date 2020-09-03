New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Denny's Corporation (DENN - Free Report) owns and operates full-service restaurant chains. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Equity Commonwealth (EQC - Free Report) is a managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) is a provider of rail transportation products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
