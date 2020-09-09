In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
CNOOC Limited (CEO) - free report >>
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>
Hess Corporation (HES) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
CNOOC Limited (CEO) - free report >>
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>
Hess Corporation (HES) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Hess Makes 18th Oil Discovery in Guyana's Stabroek Block
Hess Corporation (HES - Free Report) announced another offshore Guyana oil finding, marking the 18th discovery in the Stabroek block. This time, the discovery has been made at the Redtail-1 well and the company is expecting the discovery to increase its prior estimate of more than 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent for gross discovered recoverable resource.
The company added that the well was drilled in 1,878 meters of water, where it encountered almost 70 meters of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone. The Noble Don Taylor drillship was employed by Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) for drilling the well. Notably, the Redtail-1 well’s location is at 1.5 miles northwest of the Yellowtail discovery.
Hess added that it encountered 21 meters of high-quality oil-bearing reservoirs at Yellowtail-2 well, which marked the 17th discovery in the Stabroek Block. Importantly, the leading upstream player believes that discoveries at Redtail-1 and Yellowtail-2 wells reflect remarkable exploration potential of the offshore block and has brightened the company’s oil production prospects.
ExxonMobil, with a 45% interest is the operator of the block, covering 6.6 million acres. Hess owns 30% interest in the block. The remaining 25% stake is being held by a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited (CEO - Free Report) .
Hess Corporation Price
Hess Corporation price | Hess Corporation Quote
Headquartered in New York, Hess currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, one better-ranked player in the energy space is EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
EOG Resources’ 2020 bottom-line estimates have risen more than 200% over the past 30 days.
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.
The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>