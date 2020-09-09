In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.7%
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $19.82 – $22.54 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has not seen any estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved lower in the said time frame. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Another stock worth considering in the Leisure and Recreation Products industry is OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
