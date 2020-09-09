Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
OPKO Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 110.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, OPK has moved about 117.01% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.53%. This means that OPKO Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, OPK is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.59% this year, meaning that OPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track OPK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.
Image: Bigstock
Is OPKO Health (OPK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
OPKO Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 110.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, OPK has moved about 117.01% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.53%. This means that OPKO Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, OPK is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.59% this year, meaning that OPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track OPK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.