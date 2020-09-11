Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CBTX, Inc. (CBTX - Free Report) is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) is producer and seller of starches and sweeteners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Level One Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Momo Inc. (MOMO - Free Report) is a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 30 days.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI - Free Report) is a producer and seller of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CBTX, Inc. (CBTX - Free Report) is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) is producer and seller of starches and sweeteners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Level One Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Momo Inc. (MOMO - Free Report) is a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 30 days.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI - Free Report) is a producer and seller of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.