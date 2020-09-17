Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Sumco Corporation (SUOPY - Free Report) manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT - Free Report) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM - Free Report) is a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC - Free Report) provides compression services under fixed-term contracts to oil companies and independent producers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 91.8% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 17th
