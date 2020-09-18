Back to top

Company News for Sep 18, 2020

  • Ford Motor Co.'s (F - Free Report) shares surged 3.7% after the company announced that it will start producing next-generation F-150 pickup cars in Michigan facility.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.'s (SRNE - Free Report) shares soared 13.4% after the company said that it received FDA's go ahead for initiating a Phase 1 trial for its drug COVI-GUARD.  
  • Shares of 51job Inc. (JOBS - Free Report) jumped 16.6% after receiving a primary non-binding proposal to be acquired by  DCP Capital Partners.
  • MetLife Inc. (MET - Free Report) shares climbed 4.5% following its deal with Centerbridge Partners to acquire managed vision care company Versant Health for a consideration of $1.68 billion in cash.

