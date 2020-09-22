New Strong Sell Stocks for September 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aramark (ARMK - Free Report) is a provider of food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) is a provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV - Free Report) is an explorer, acquirer and developer of precious metal properties in Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
