Company News for Sep 21, 2020

  • Shares of Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) rose 1% after the company reported that hospitalized COVID-19 patients taking rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra were less likely to need mechanical ventilation than those receiving placebo.
  • Shares of Pivotal Investment Corporation II surged 14.3% after the company reported a merger deal with XL Fleet which holds an enterprise value of $1 billion.
  • Shares of Immutep Limited jumped 18.1% after the company reported improving results from Stage I of Phase II TACTI-002 study.
  • Shares of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. rose 21.5% after the company reported that sales volumes for the first three weeks of September averaged 90% of that of 2019 sales.

