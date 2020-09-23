New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG - Free Report) is a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI - Free Report) is a communications and media company in Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) is a provider of low-fare airline services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP - Free Report) is a provider of marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
