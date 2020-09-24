Is United Parcel Service (UPS) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
United Parcel Service is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 24.75% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, UPS has moved about 38.30% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 1.56% on average. This shows that United Parcel Service is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, UPS belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 56.33% this year, meaning that UPS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on UPS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.
