Image: Bigstock
Lantronix (LTRX) Surges: Stock Moves 7.9% Higher
Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $4.26–$5.37 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The upmove came after the company's announcement of its new Open-Q 865XR System on Module solution for Internet of Things applications.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Lantronix. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Lantronix, Inc. Price
Lantronix, Inc. price | Lantronix, Inc. Quote
Lantronix currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Computer - Networking industry is Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
