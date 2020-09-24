Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) is focussed on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) is a designer and distributor of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) is a provider of low-fare airline services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI - Free Report) is a communications and media company in Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

airlines consumer-discretionary tech-stocks travel-leisure