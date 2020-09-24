In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Chevron Staff Gets Cut-Off Date to Remove Wechat From Phones
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) has asked its workers worldwide to remove Tencent Holdings Ltd's (TCEHY - Free Report) WeChat app from their work phones.
The move came just after the U.S. President Donald Trump mandated this Chinese social messaging app to go unserved domestically. The US oil major Chevron is the first company to act in accordance with Trump’s executive order.
In a staff email, Chevron acknowledged WeChat as a "non-compliant application" and notified its employees that those using the app on their official handsets need to delete it prior to Sep 27 or else their access to the company's network will be disconnected.
WeChat is an all-in-one Chinese mobile application developed by Tencent that can be used for messaging, social media and mobile payment. The app was first released in 2011 and has more than a billion users globally.
About Chevron
Chevron is one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas companies in the world with its presence in almost every part of the globe. A key component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, this energy player is a fully-integrated company, participating in every energy-related process, ranging from oil production to refining and marketing.
