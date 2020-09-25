New Strong Sell Stocks for September 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Galapagos NV (GLPG - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI - Free Report) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO - Free Report) is a provider of express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC - Free Report) is an owner, manager and developer of student housing communities in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL - Free Report) is an owner and operator of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
