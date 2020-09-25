In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.8%
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $16.92 to $18.14 in the past one-month time frame.
The move came after the company reported solid third-quarter 2020 results.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Jefferies Financial Group. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Jefferies Financial Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is Moodys Corporation (MCO - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
