New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) provides infection prevention and control products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (DINRF - Free Report) develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) operates as a play and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

