New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN - Free Report) operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.
First Bancorp (FBNC - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) provides organizational consulting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.