Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN - Free Report) operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.

First Bancorp (FBNC - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) provides organizational consulting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KornFerry International (KFY) - free report >>

HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG) - free report >>

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) - free report >>

First Bancorp (FBNC) - free report >>

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services finance oil-energy travel-leisure