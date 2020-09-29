Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 29, 2020

  • Uber Technologies Inc.'s (UBER - Free Report) shares surged 3.2% after a judge ruled in favour of the company to resume operations in London, its biggest European market.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.'s (AAL - Free Report) shares advanced 3.8% after the company secured a $5.5 billion government loan and possibility of securing more government loans in future.  
  • Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) gained 2.6% after the company announced that it will conduct this year's Prime Day on Oct 13 and 14.
  • Shares of Diageo plc (DEO - Free Report) climbed 6.3% after the company projected an improvement of businesses in the second half of this year compared with the first half.

