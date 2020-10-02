Back to top

Company News for Oct 1, 2020

  • Duke Energy Corp.'s (DUK - Free Report) shares climbed 7.5% following news that the company recently received a takeover bid from NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE - Free Report) .
  • The Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS - Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% after the company decided to retrench 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products divisions.  
  • Shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG - Free Report) jumped 12.4% after the company entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT - Free Report) cloud computing service Azure.
  • Shares of Nikola Corp. (NKLA - Free Report) soared 14.5% after the company reconfirmed its business plans and production targets and hinted for a possible deal with an energy partner.

