H&R Block (HRB) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) . Shares have added about 10.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is H&R Block due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
H&R Block Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
H&R Block reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results.
Adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 48.7%. The company had suffered a loss of 72 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $601 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.7% and increased more than 100% year over year.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.
VGM Scores
Currently, H&R Block has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. Notably, H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.