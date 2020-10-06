Interactive Brokers' September DARTs Up Y/Y on Solid Markets

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR - Free Report) recently released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for September 2020. The segment, which deals with clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a substantial surge in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a year-over-year basis. This can be attributed to a significant rise in trading activities owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Total client DARTs were 1,953,000, surging 132% from September 2019 and 12% from August 2020. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer accounts of 453,000. This reflects a jump of 58% year over year and 8% sequentially.
Total customer accounts surged 47% from the prior-year month and 4% from August 2020 to 981,400. Net new accounts were 33,600, soaring 501% from September 2019 but declining 4% from August 2020.
Interactive Brokers’ total option contracts were 53.4 million, rising 74% from August 2019 and 5% from the prior month. Futures contracts climbed 28% on a year-over-year basis and 26% from the last month to 14 million.
At the end of September, client equity was $232.7 billion, up 49% year over year but 2% lower sequentially. Also, Interactive Brokers recorded a client credit balance of $70.8 billion, up 27% from September 2019 but down 3% on a sequential basis. The company’s customer margin loan balance of $30 billion grew 17% from September 2019 but declined 1% from the prior month.
Shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 8.1% over the past six months compared with 19.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Among other discount brokers, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) , Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) and E*TRADE Financial (ETFC - Free Report) are set to report monthly performance metrics in the coming days.
