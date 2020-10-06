Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) is a network air carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) is a brewing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) is a provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) is a producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC - Free Report) is a medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.